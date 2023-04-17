Business Arena 17.04

The main story of this edition of Business Arena is Germany’s plan to ban the construction of new gas and oil heating systems as early as 2024. The situation is causing panic among many homeowners, and entrepreneurs are failing to meet orders for renewable energy technology.



Another topic discussed in this edition, is Polish fuel giant PKN Orlen’s announcement of preliminary locations of Poland’s first SMR nuclear reactors, in which this company is investing together with the chemical giant Synthos. According to Orlen’s plans, the first SMR is expected to be built in Poland as early as 2028.

Joining Business Arena to discuss this key news for Poland’s energy security is Professor Wacław Gudowski from the National Center for Nuclear Research.