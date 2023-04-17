World News 17.04

In this edition of World News, the number one story is the sentencing of the Kremlin staunch critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, in a high-profile trial that came as the latest in a string of cases against opposition voices in Russia, part of a crackdown that has intensified since Vladimir Putin’s sending of troops into Ukraine last year.

Since Poland has ordered an investigation into the possible murder of former President Lech Kaczyński by way of a presidential plane crash in April 2010, TVP World was joined by Prof. Wiesław Binienda from the University of Akron to shed more light on how the disaster may very likely have been an assassination attempt by Russia.