U.S. offers additional help in investigation of Russian war crimes

The U.S. Justice Department plans to provide additional assistance to Ukraine in its efforts to investigate and prosecute suspected war crimes committed by Russian forces, according to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The Justice Department intends to appoint a prosecutor and a legal adviser to assist Ukraine, with the prosecutor being based in The Hague at Eurojust, the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation. The legal adviser will be dispatched to the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv this summer.

Garland said that Ukrainian prosecutors had been working with the Justice Department to investigate war crimes, including those that fall under U.S. jurisdiction. He also stated that Congress had recently expanded the department’s authority to prosecute any war criminals found within the United States.

Garland said that the investigation was progressing well and that they had made good progress with respect to some suspects.

Russian forces deny their involvement in war crimes, including attacks on civilians. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin welcomed the assistance from the U.S. Justice Department, stating that Ukraine was also in talks with U.S. intelligence agencies about sharing intelligence information to investigate and prosecute specific war crimes committed by Russians.

Last June, Garland appointed Eli Rosenbaum, a veteran prosecutor, to lead a new War Crimes Accountability Team tasked with coordinating and providing assistance to international counterparts to collect and analyze evidence to hold suspected Russian war criminals accountable.

The U.S. Justice Department also launched a new task force, known as “KleptoCapture,” in March 2022, dedicated to enforcing sanctions, export restrictions, and economic countermeasures designed to freeze Russia out of the global market.

The additional assistance from the U.S. Justice Department comes as Russia’s war crimes become increasingly blatant. The U.S. has been a key supporter of Ukraine in its efforts to resist Russian aggression, and this latest move shows the United States’ further commitment to ensuring accountability for any war crimes committed during the ongoing conflict.