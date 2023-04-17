Russian forces continue their assault in the Donbas region, on the outskirts of Donetsk and in Bakhmut, pushing out Ukrainian forces. However Ukrainians in Bakhmut state they have regained control of key roads in the region, and may yet retake the city. Bakhmut remains one of the hottest spots on the frontline, and Monday’s edition of Military Mind brings you footage of the fighting taking place there.
Military Mind 17.04
Russian forces continue their assault in the Donbas region, on the outskirts of Donetsk and in Bakhmut, pushing out Ukrainian forces. However Ukrainians in Bakhmut state they have regained control of key roads in the region, and may yet retake the city. Bakhmut remains one of the hottest spots on the frontline, and Monday’s edition of Military Mind brings you footage of the fighting taking place there.