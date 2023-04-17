Major automakers set to lose U.S. EV tax credits

Six major automakers, including Volkswagen, BMW, Nissan, Rivian, Hyundai, and Volvo, are set to lose access to a USD 7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles in the United States.

The new rules, which came into effect on Tuesday, require EV battery sourcing to be in compliance with specific criteria aimed at reducing the country’s reliance on Chinese suppliers.

The legislation, passed by Congress in August as part of the USD 430 bln Inflation Reduction Act, stipulates that 50 percent of battery components’ value be produced or assembled in North America, and 40 percent of the value of critical minerals should be sourced from the U.S. or a free trade partner.

President Biden’s goal is to have 50 percent of U.S. new vehicle sales as EVs or PHEVs by 2030. Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive is also affected by the change, and its credit has been cut by half to USD 3,750. Meanwhile, General Motors’ Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV will continue to qualify for the full USD 7,500 credit.

Hyundai Motor Co stated that it remains committed to its EV plans and would utilize the Inflation Reduction Act’s provisions to speed up the transition to electrification. Volkswagen said that it was optimistic the ID.4 SUV would qualify for the tax credit, while Rivian and BMW declined to comment, and the other automakers could not be reached for comment.

Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed new emissions regulations, estimating that 60 percent of new vehicle sales in 2030 would be EVs. The Treasury also disclosed that EVs ineligible for the USD 7,500 consumer tax credit could be eligible for a commercial leasing USD 7,500 credit.