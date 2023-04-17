127th Boston Marathon comes to an end

Evans Chebet retained his Boston Marathon men’s title in two hours five minutes and 54 seconds, while fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in 2:21:38.

Tanzanian Gabriel Geay finished 10 seconds behind Chebet. Kenya’s Benson Kipruto, the champion in 2021, took third spot in 2:06:06.

Chebet, who also won in New York last year, made his break after the 35km mark but Geay refused to go down without a fight, and Kipruto caught up by 40km to make it a three-man race.

But with a mile to go Chebet had established an unassailable lead and was all on his own as he crossed the finish to roars from the crowd, becoming the first man since 2008 to retain his Boston crown.

The moment it all became reality.

It’s back-to-back wins at @bostonmarathon for Evans Chebet – and a third major marathon win in the last 12 months. This one is special. 🇺🇸🥇

⏱️ 2:05:54#Adizero #ImpossibleIsNothing pic.twitter.com/s6ZDQWSVoU

— adidas Running (@adidasrunning) April 17, 2023

World record holder Kipchoge was among the favorites at the World Marathon Major but lost his momentum around the halfway mark and finished sixth.

Eliud Kipchoge finishes 6th in the 2023 Boston Marathon in 2:09:23 — just his third defeat in 18 career marathons, and his first since October 2020. pic.twitter.com/FQA9R71AyG

— Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) April 17, 2023

Running her second marathon, Obiri hung in with a tightly packed lead group for the entire race before breaking away with a mile to go to roars of approval from the Boston fans.

Ethiopian Amane Beriso, a favorite after producing the all-time third-fastest marathon in Valencia late last year, was unable to find her kick and could only watch helplessly as Obiri zoomed past. She finished 12 seconds behind.

This was Hellen Obiri's 2nd ever marathon and she has won it in 2:21:38 ahead of Amane Beriso from Ethiopia and Salpeter Chemtai from Israel.

Congratulations Hellen for flying the Kenyan flag high at the #BostonMarathon2023 .#RadullKE #TalantaHela pic.twitter.com/waST1hsN4E

— Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) April 17, 2023

Israeli Lonah Salpeter, who claimed bronze at the World Championships last year, survived a duel for third in 2:21:57, keeping Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh off the podium.

U.S. Olympic Team Manager John Graham with the assistance of Boston businessman Herbert H. Holton had organized and conducted the first marathon in the Boston area on April 19, 1897.

“John J. McDermott of New York, emerged from a 15-member starting field and captured the first B.A.A. Marathon in 2:55:10, and, in the process, forever secured his name in sports history,” the Boston Athletic Association wrote on their official website.