The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has warned U.S. companies about possible evasion of the USD 60 price cap imposed on Russian shipments of crude oil by Western countries via the Eastern Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline and eastern Russian ports.

OFAC advised that non-U.S. persons may have provided incomplete or false documentation or used other deceptive practices to conceal crude oils being exported via Pacific ports trading above the cap, and that U.S. entities may have unknowingly provided services for those trades.

The G7 countries and the European Union placed the cap on Russian shipments of crude oil last year as part of sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

OFAC’s warning highlighted that some tankers may be manipulating their automatic identification systems to hide their calls at Kozmino or other ports, and that spoofing can also mask ship-to-ship transfers to disguise the origin of Russian oil.

The warning also informed commodities brokers and traders that shipping, freight, and insurance costs are not included in the price caps and failure to itemize such costs can be used to hide purchases of Russian oil above the cap.

OFAC recommended that traders retain documents showing that Russian oil and oil products were bought at or below the cap.

The warning comes amid ongoing tensions between Russia and the West, with the United States imposing various sanctions against Russia, including financial restrictions and trade embargoes, in response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

The Russian government has condemned these measures and has accused the West of unfairly targeting Russia.