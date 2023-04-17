Eastern Express 17.04

Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy and diplomatic strategies have seen drastic changes in recent days. Much of it can be defined as a distancing from the U.S. and rapprochement with China. As a parallel to strengthening Saudi-Chinese relations, the Middle Kingdom’s policymakers have also worked to deepen relations with Russia. Tune into Monday’s edition of Eastern Express to find out what the future will hold for Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

Krzysztof Płomiński, Poland’s former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, joined this edition of Eastern Express, to dissect the foreign policies of this Middle Eastern country, and implications for the rest of the world.