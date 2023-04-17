Slovakia bans Ukrainian grains and other farm product imports

Slovakia’s government banned the import of grains and other farm products from Ukraine on Monday, but will keep borders open for transit to third markets, Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlčan said on April 17.

Vlčan told a press conference that Slovakia’s decision to implement restrictive measures on Ukrainian grain was prompted by Poland’s ban that occurred over the weekend.

“With today’s resolution, we are not introducing a transit ban through corridors of solidarity to the ports, so the production from Ukraine intended for third markets outside of Ukraine could continue,“ he added.

Vlčan said Slovakia was pushing for the creation of a European mechanism to buy Ukrainian products in Ukraine and ship them outside the European Union.

Slovakia banned the distribution of a batch of Ukrainian grain last week after it detected higher-than-allowed levels of pesticides in the shipment.

Slovakia’s agriculture minister did not present the full list of farm products and food, but a proposal for Monday’s cabinet meeting included wheat, rye, barley, oats, corn, sugar beet, sugar, wine, fruits and vegetables, sunflower seeds, rapeseed, honey, and others.

Jet fighters for Ukraine

Slovakia handed over all 13 MiG-29 fighter jets it had pledged to Ukraine, the Slovak Defence Ministry reported on Monday, before the ban was announced.

Slovakia just announced that it has now transferred all its 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

In delivering the military aircraft, Slovakia joined Poland as one of the first countries delivering fighter jets to Ukraine. Slovakia promised to send the planes in March and had delivered the first four planes last month.