Air defence free of Soviet-era systems, minister reports

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

For the first time Poland’s air defence forces are free of Soviet-era systems, the Polish defence minister wrote on Twitter on Monday, commenting on Poland’s introduction of the US-made Patriot anti-missile system.

Mariusz Błaszczak wrote that Poland’s air defence today is based on the Patriot batteries, supported by the Mała Narew and Pilica short-range defence systems.

“The air defence forces are in their first training… for the first time without equipment produced in the Soviet Union,” Błaszczak wrote.

The future operators of the three air defence systems are currently in training in Radom, central Poland.