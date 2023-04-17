Exiled Iranian prince Reza Pahlavi to visit Israel

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the Iranian Shah who was toppled in the 1979 Islamic revolution, is set to visit Israel this week, according to Israel’s government.

In a statement, Israel described Pahlavi as the “most senior Iranian personality” to ever pay a public visit to the country. The visit is meant to “create a bridge between Israel and the Iranian people, and expressing joint opposition to the Ayatollah regime,” according to the statement.

Pahlavi was quoted as saying that “a democratic Iran will seek to renew its ties with Israel and our Arab neighbors.”

Pahlavi’s visit comes amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, with Iranian military and political officials openly encouraging Palestinians to attack Israel. The visit is also a rebuke to the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose leaders have in the past cast doubt on the Holocaust and threatened to destroy Israel.

I am traveling to Israel to deliver a message of friendship from the Iranian people, engage Israeli water experts on ways to address the regime’s abuse of Iran’s natural resources and pay respects to the victims of the Holocaust on Yom HaShoah.

During his visit, Pahlavi will take part in Israel’s official Holocaust memorial ceremony, paying respect to the victims of the genocide.

Israel and Iran enjoyed warmer ties under the U.S.-backed Shah, though they have become enemies since the 1979 revolution. However, many Jews in Israel and in the diaspora see a historic friendship with the Iranian people going back 2,500 years when Persian king Cyrus the Great helped the Jews return back to Jerusalem.

Most Iranians who oppose the clerical regime also express friendly and supportive attitudes toward Israel, seeing the government’s financial and military backing of anti-Israeli forces in the region as a waste of national wealth.

The visit by Pahlavi is a significant step toward rebuilding ties between the Iranian and Israeli people, said Israel’s Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel. Pahlavi has long insisted on establishing a democratic and secular political system in Iran, leaving it up to the people to decide whether they want to re-establish constitutional monarchy or a republic once the Islamic regime is gone.