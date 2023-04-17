Core inflation unlikely to immediately fall, says business organisation

Lewiatan reminded that the main goal of rate-setting body, the Monetary Policy Council, is to reduce or stabilise the core inflation.

The recent core inflation data published by Poland’s central bank show that core inflation is not letting up, a business organisation has said.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) reported on Monday that Poland’s core inflation, which excludes the prices of food and energy, measured 12.3 percent year on year in March 2023, up from 12.0 percent in February. March’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 16.1 percent.

“Core inflation has still been going up. In January, it amounted to 11.7 percent, in February it grew to 12 percent, and in March it increased to 12.3 percent,” the Lewiatan Confederation wrote on Monday in a comment to the NBP data.

According to Lewiatan, the level of core inflation shows whether inflation is a persistent problem or only a temporary growth of prices.

Lewiatan also reminded that the main goal of rate-setting body, the Monetary Policy Council, is to reduce or stabilise the core inflation.