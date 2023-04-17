Exhibition on secret organization helping Jews during WWII opens Tuesday

The Archives of Modern Records (AAN) together with the Polish National Foundation will host a conference devoted to the archival materials of the Council to Aid Jews with the Government Delegation for Poland (Żegota), produced between 1942 and 1944.

The Exceptional Institution and Inspiration that was Żegota

In December 1942, a truly unique institution was established in occupied Europe –– the only secret organisation known supported by the state, with…

The event is to take place on Tuesday at 13:00, at the AAN headquarters located at Hankiewicza Street in Warsaw. The conference will be accompanied by the opening of a thematic, open-air exhibition presenting the documents of the organization.

The event is part of the commemoration of the 80-year mark of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Warsaw.

Żegota

The Council to Aid Jews with the Government Delegation for Poland, known as “Żegota”, was an underground organization operating from 1942 to 1945, organizing aid to Jews living under German occupation in Poland.

Among its archival records, are preserved testimonies of great import in the course of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising and the horrific liquidation of the ghetto by the German occupying forces.

Żegota was the only known state-sponsored secret organization supported by the Polish Government-in-Exile, with the sole purpose of helping Jews at the hands of the horrific genocide committed against them by the Third Reich.