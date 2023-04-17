Sudan army chief declares RSF a rebel entity as tensions escalate

Sudan’s army chief has declared the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group a rebellious entity and ordered its dissolution. The move comes after the RSF engaged in deadly violence with the army, creating a nationwide power struggle.

An activist group, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, has stated that the violence has killed at least 97 civilians and 45 soldiers, with 942 injured, since the fighting began at the weekend.

Bombardments and strikes from fighter jets have rocked Khartoum, including near the military headquarters, and in Bahri, with smoke seen at the international airport.

The rare outbreak of fighting in the capital has spread to other parts of Sudan, pitting the armed forces against the RSF, a former militia that had been due to merge with the army.

The protracted power struggle raises the risk of Sudan falling into civil war four years after long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled in an uprising.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for an immediate ceasefire, and Germany has called on both sides to de-escalate. The EU has also called for a cessation of hostilities and a de-escalation in Sudan.

“The message of the EU is extremely clear, which is: cessation of hostilities, de-escalation of the current situation, urging for the respect of the international humanitarian law and the protection of citizens,” EU Commission spokesperson Nabila Massrali told a briefing.

The number of EU nationals in the country was small, likely in the hundreds, Massrali added, urging them to register with embassies.

The U.N. World Food Programme has temporarily halted all operations in hunger-stricken areas of Sudan after three Sudanese employees were killed during fighting in North Darfur, and a WFP plane was hit during a gun battle at Khartoum airport.