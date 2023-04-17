March core inflation rate hits 12.3 pct – central bank

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, which excludes the prices of food and energy, measured 12.3 percent year on year in March 2023, up from 12.0 percent in February, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Monday.

Inflation excluding fixed prices amounted to 15.7 percent year on year in March, down from 18.1 percent in the previous month.

Inflation excluding the most volatile items measured 16.0 percent year on year in March, up from 15.5 percent in January.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation reached 15.5 percent year on year in March, down from 17.0 percent in the previous month.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 16.1 percent year on year and by 1.1 percent month on month in March 2023.