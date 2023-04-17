EC in contact with Ukraine neighbours over food bans

The Polish government on Saturday authorised its agriculture and development ministers to implement a temporary ban on Ukrainian food amid protests by Polish farmers who are angry about depressed prices and problems in selling their grain and other produce due to competition from cheaper Ukrainian goods.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

The European Commission (EC) is in contact with Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, the three countries that have announced import bans for Ukrainian agricultural products, an EC spokesperson has said.

Miriam Garcia Ferrer said at a press conference in Brussels on Monday that the EC was grateful to countries bordering Ukraine for their support in the transit of agricultural goods, and was aware of the problems it may cause local farmers. But she reiterated the EC’s position, outlined on Sunday, that “trade policy is an EU exclusive competence and, therefore, unilateral actions are not acceptable.”

Garcia Ferrer said the EC was in contact with the authorities of EU member states that have introduced the ban as well as the Ukrainian government to get more information about the scope of the measures implemented and their legal basis.

She also stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine.

The ban is to be in force until June 30.