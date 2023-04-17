Poland needs clean energy says PM

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland needs a source of clean, cheap and safe energy, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has said, outlining the case for the country adopting small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).

Morawiecki told a press conference on Monday that the government plans to have several SMRs built in Poland in the coming years.

“The atom, and especially the small atom, is a very good way to quickly replenish our resources,” he said.

Morawiecki added that Poland is modernising its energy sector to provide “cheap, clean and safe energy sources… in the shortest possible time… These will serve Poland for decades.”

Poland’s energy security is today ensured by coal, he added.

“But due to the EU’s climate policy… burning coal will become more and more expensive and it will involve increasing payment costs for the so-called ETS fees, those are the fees for the emission of a tonne of CO2,” he said.

Morawiecki argued that by having one SMR, Poland can save between EUR 100-200 million per year because this is as much as the country will not have to spend on the purchase of CO2 emission allowances.

Energy production in small nuclear power plants, he continued, will also allow for savings, as SMRs require less space than traditional reactors.

“SMR-type reactors also save on transmission infrastructure,” he said. “This infrastructure is an expensive part of the system. We are developing this intensively today to be able to provide connections to renewable energy sources. But we want to provide access to small nuclear reactors through a dispersed arrangement of SMRs, first in 20-odd places in Poland, and then, in the slightly more distant future, in even more places in Poland.”

Morawiecki also said that the Polish government “is very interested in the transfer of technology to Poland along with the new opening of the nuclear energy sector.”

It is assumed that the term SMR is understood as nuclear reactors with a capacity of less than 300 MW. The power of traditional, “large” reactors is usually in the range of 600-1500 MW.