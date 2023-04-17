Ukraine should join EU as soon as possible: Polish, Italian presidents

We are jointly striving for Ukraine to become part of the EU, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday after hosting his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella in Warsaw. They also supported Western Balkans’ EU aspirations.



During a press conference, Duda emphasized that both Poland and Italy are counting on Ukraine to become a member state “as soon as possible,” adding that they “would also like to see the Western Balkan countries… admitted to the European Union.”

Among the topics of the presidents’ talks, as revealed, was also economic cooperation between Warsaw and Rome.

“I am glad that this cooperation has been growing recently,” Duda assessed. “Italy is the country where there is a lot of ‘modern technical thought’, where there is a lot of innovative economy – Italians are known for this.”

“This cooperation brings a lot of economic gains. I would like to see it intensified and continued. I encourage Polish entrepreneurs to invest in Italy, we also invite Italian investors to Poland,” the Polish president appealed.

Trwa wizyta oficjalna Prezydenta Włoch Sergio Mattarella. Prezydentowi towarzyszy Córka – Laura Mattarella pełniąca rolę Pierwszej Damy. pic.twitter.com/2xxWdzTqPt

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) April 17, 2023

‘As long as needed’

Touching upon the Ukrainian issue, the Italian president stressed that it is necessary to help the war-torn country “as long as it is needed.”

“This applies to all countries that love freedom and care about the freedom of nations,” Mattarella said.

He pointed out that he agrees with President Duda on the fact that if Ukraine were left “to the mercy of Russia,” there would be future attacks on other countries.

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda przyznał Order Orła Białego Prezydentowi Włoch Sergiowi Mattarelli oraz Order Zasługi Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej I Klasy Córce Prezydenta Laurze Mattarelli. pic.twitter.com/Xnpd095KIY

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) April 17, 2023

During his visit to Warsaw, Mattarella was awarded the Order of the White Eagle, Poland’s highest order awarded to both civilians and the military for their merits. His daughter Laura Mattarella, in turn, was awarded the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland.

In turn, the Italian President awarded the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic to President Duda and his spouse.

During his visit to Poland, Mattarella is also to visit Kraków and the museum of the German Nazi death camp Auschwitz. He will stay in Poland until Wednesday.