Argentinian scientists attempt to combat dengue fever with nuclear power

Argentine biologists have turned to nuclear power to sterilize mosquitoes in the face of rising cases of dengue fever in the South American country.

The experimental study began in 2016 at the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA), and the aim is to sterilise males by irradiating them with atomic energy and then releasing them into the wild, explained CNEA biologist Marianela Garcia Alba.

“When they meet with a wild female, their offspring isn’t viable,” Garcia Alba added.

CNEA biologists are sterilizing 10,000 males per week, they estimate they can increase the number to 500,000.

Scientists expect to release the first litter of sterelized male mosquitoes in November.

The mosquito vectors of dengue are bred in the laboratory. The males are irradiated with atomic energy, producing an alteration in their DNA that sterilises them.

In Argentina, 41,257 cases of dengue fever have been detected in 2023 as of April, government epidemiological authorities said on Saturday.

Dengue is transmitted through the bites of aedes aegypti mosquitoes, symptoms include fever, eye, head, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue.