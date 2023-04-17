Russia shifts the weight of the attack

The Russian military command appears to be increasingly shifting responsibility for offensive operations in Ukraine to the Russian Airborne Troops (VDV)



The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported on April 16 that it is highly likely that VDV commander Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky has returned to a “major” but unspecified role in Ukraine after reports that the Russian MoD replaced him on January 13.

U.K. MoD noted that Teplinsky’s return to command in Ukraine will not be limited to just VDV units, but that it is also likely that Teplinsky will try to promote the VDV’s traditional role as an elite force.

News of VDV commander Col. Gen. Mikhail Teplinsky's reappointment suggests that the #Russian MoD is seeking to work more closely w/ #Wagner in order to complete the capture of #Bakhmut, despite obvious tensions b/w #Prigozhin & the MoD establishment. 1/2https://t.co/yfaCbECbQk https://t.co/aAdWJL23yP

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) April 16, 2023

Teplinsky remains highly unlikely to restore the VDV to its prior status as an elite force due to widespread losses to the most elite Russian units. VDV units suffered extraordinarily high losses in the early phases of the war in 2022

BBC Russia Service confirmed the deaths of 1,669 VDV personnel as of April 14, 2023. Widespread losses to previously elite units that are now being restaffed with poorly-trained mobilized personnel are likely to have long-term impacts on the combat effectiveness of these units, and the replacement of a single commander is highly unlikely to be able to solve such pervasive damage.

Russia continues ground attacks in and around Bakhmut



The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted attacks in Bakhmut but Ukrainian forces repelled them west of Bakhmut near Khromove and Ivanivske.

#Bakhmut Update:

Russian forces continued ground attacks in & around Bakhmut on Apr. 16, as 1 Russian milblogger tried to justify the delay of capturing Bakhmut as a deliberate op. to attrit Ukrainian forces for as long as 🇺🇦's willing to defend the city. https://t.co/yfaCbECbQk pic.twitter.com/t1vf3shHMZ

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) April 16, 2023

Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty reported that Russian forces are throwing in penal recruits at the front while conventional forces are more cautious.

Geolocated footage shows that the Russian 132nd Motorized Rifle Brigade (1st Army Corps) was recently active south of Bakhmut near Mayorsk.

Wagner recruits



The Wagner Group may be attempting to force mobilized Russian personnel to sign contracts with Wagner, possibly to offset Wagner’s losses in Ukraine.

Apr. 16 Assessment Highlight:

In addition to its change in approach to prisoner exchanges, the #Wagner Group may be attempting to force mobilized 🇷🇺 personnel to sign contracts w/ it, further suggesting that Wagner is increasingly desperate for manpower. https://t.co/yfaCbECbQk https://t.co/gQl4GBPngN

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) April 16, 2023

Mobilized personnel from Moscow and Ivanovo oblasts alleged in a public complaint released on April 16 that the Wagner Group forced 170 mobilized personnel to sign contracts with Wagner.