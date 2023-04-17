UK: pc dominance deepens changing name of Brecon Beacons

The Brecon Beacons National Park, which incorporates a mountain range in South Wales will be renamed, as it was considered that the word “beacon” is not aligned with the climate change agenda.

It will now officially be known as “Bannau Brycheiniog” National Park, the Welsh name it was given back in the sixteenth century.

It is commonly believed that Brecon Beacons were afforded the name after the ancient practice of lighting signal fires (beacons) to alert locals to threat of incoming invaders.

The symbol of a flaming beacon giving off carbon “does not fit with the ethos” of the national park as an eco-friendly organisation, officials have stated.

“We’re an environmental organisation. We’re trying to cut carbon and push to net zero. So, having a carbon burning beacon just isn’t a good look”, Catherine Mealing-Jones, the chief executive of Brecon Beacons National Park said.

We've spent the last year speaking to staff, volunteers, residents and visitors about our brand. People gave a number of reasons for wanting a new image for the Park – and this is how we took those on board.#AnOldName #ANewWayToBe pic.twitter.com/V39kx1nKOm

— Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park (@BreconBeaconsNP) April 17, 2023

“We’ve had awful wildfires over the last few years. So anything that kind of promotes that idea that fire in the landscape is a good thing made us feel that it probably wasn’t the look we’re going for,” she went on to say.

The name change is in “direct response to the climate and biodiversity emergency”, and is part of a broader new vision for the park that includes onshore wind turbines and reduced sheep numbers. The park aims to reach net zero in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

Some critics have dismissed the name change as the epitome of virtue signalling but have also highlighted that it potentially leaves other treasured places open to the whims of a radicalised minority.

Indeed the switch of names has opened a debate about the potential for the decision to set a precedent for name changing the next time environmentalists deem a name unsuitable.

‘Is it April Fools day?’

Sir Robert Goodwill, Conservative Chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee, told The Telegraph: “Next thing they’ll be renaming Burns’ Night [a celebration dedicated to the Scottish poet Robert Burns].”

He highlighted the names of British cities “Coalville” or “Blackburn” as being potentially under threat if the same logic were to be applied, remarking: “I have to say that I have never made the association between the Beacons and fire.

“I think it is more important to retain historical names as part of our heritage. I had to recheck my diary when I heard this ludicrous suggestion just to make sure it wasn’t April Fools’ day,” he added.

Despite the common belief, there is no definitive evidence of warning fires (beacons) ever being lit on the mountains.