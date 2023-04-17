Poland-Ukraine to hold talks on Monday over transit of agricultural goods

Ukraine’s agriculture minister said Kyiv would aim to secure the re-opening of food and grain transit via Poland as a “first step” at talks in Warsaw on Monday, after Poland and Hungary announced bans on some imports from Ukraine.

Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky also said there would be additional talks this week in Romania on Wednesday, and in Slovakia on Thursday. The minister’s comments were published on the Telegram messaging app by the Agriculture Ministry.

Poland and Hungary decided to ban imports from neighboring Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector after a flood of supply depressed prices across the region. Slovakia’s Agriculture Ministry banned Ukrainian grain from its markets last Thursday over pesticides found in the grain that are prohibited in the EU. The Polish ban came into effect on Saturday evening.

Ukraine usually exports most of its agricultural goods, especially grain, via its Black Sea ports which were unblocked last July in line with an agreement between Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the United Nations.

“The first step, in our opinion, should be the opening of transit, because it is quite important and it is the thing that should be done unconditionally and after that we will talk about other things,” Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said.

“In terms of figures, everything that crossed the Polish border (from Ukraine)… is about 10 percent of everything (of food goods) Ukraine exported,” he said in comments published on the Telegram messaging app by the Agriculture Ministry.

He added that deliveries to Hungary accounted for around 6 percent of Ukraine’s farm exports.

Solsky said that Ukrainian food transit via Hungary and Slovakia was unaffected.

The decision by Poland and Hungary was admonished by the European Union, as they claim that the issue of trade is the European Commission’s “exclusive competence” and that countries are not permitted to tailor their policies to meet their own needs, even during war.

“Unilateral actions are not acceptable,” a spokesman for the European Commission said. “In such challenging times, it is crucial to coordinate and align all decisions within the EU.”

Farmers’ protests against Ukrainian grain imports have closed town centres and border crossings all over central Europe. They now pose a major threat to the EU’s power as it tries to hold countries together.

On Sunday, Poland’s development and technology minister Waldemar Buda said that the country’s embargo will also apply to the transit of Ukrainian grain through the country.

“The ban is full, including the ban on transit through Poland,” Waldemar Buda tweeted, adding that the talks with Ukraine would be aimed at creating a system for grain to pass through Poland but not end up on the local market. The restrictions will last until at least June 30.