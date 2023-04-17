US to support Polish small modular reactor project

Rafał Guz/PAP

Two US government institutions have declared USD 4 billion of financial support in the implementation of small modular reactors (SMRs) in Poland, US Ambassador Mark Brzezinski said on Monday.

The US EXIM Bank and the DFC agency have declared USD 3 billion and USD 1 billion, respectively, to finance the construction of the first two power plants with BWRX-300 reactors designed by GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) and to be developed by Orlen Synthos Green Energy (OSGE).

Letters of intent were signed at the US Embassy in Warsaw, the embassy said in a tweet on Monday.

“Poland needs new energy solutions to protect itself from Russian influence, to meet climate commitments and drive economic development. GE Hitachi is a trusted partner that can provide such solutions,” said Brzezinski.

BWRX-300 is a boiling water reactor developed by a joint venture of the American company GE and Japan’s Hitachi. Due to its small power, 300 MWe, it is included in the SMR class.

OSGE is a special purpose vehicle created by the Polish chemical firm Synthos and oil and gas company PKN Orlen.