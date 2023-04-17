Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 3 months jail over information breach

One of the most prominent democracy activists in Hong Kong over recent years, Joshua Wong, was sentenced on Monday to three months in prison over an information breach involving a police officer, according to a post on Wong’s Facebook account.

Democracy activist Joshua Wong’s political career started when he co-founded the political group “Scholarism” in 2011, in an effort to oppose a proposed “national education” program for Hong Kong’s public schools that was perceived by activists as favoring the Chinese Communist Party. At the height of the anti-national education movement in 2012, tens of thousands of protesters came to the streets.

Joshua Wong, one of the most prominent democracy activists in Hong Kong, sentenced to three months in prison over an information breach involving a police officer, according to a post on Wong's Facebook account https://t.co/QTBd4AseqB pic.twitter.com/V7GFLWH0EU

— Reuters (@Reuters) April 17, 2023

The 26-year-old rose to prominence in 2014, when, as a bespectacled teenager, he emerged as a leader of student-led democracy protests in which roads in the heart of the financial center were blocked for 79 days.

The government proposals were later shelved. Scholarism has since been disbanded, but many of its members, including Wong, went on to become prominent activists in the following years.

In Monday’s ruling, he was sentenced for breaching a court ban on disclosing personal information about a police officer who opened fire at a protest in 2019, according to the post. Wong attended the hearing but did not speak, a witness in the court said.

The court did not immediately publish a written judgment, delivering only oral sentencing on Monday. Wong’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Wong is one of 47 pro-democracy figures who have been charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, under a national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020, for participating in an unofficial primary election that year.