Fierce clashes in Sudan leave at least 83 dead, 1,000 wounded

The ongoing fierce fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has left at least 83 people dead and over 1,000 wounded, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Sunday.



Sudan state TV cut off as conflict continues to escalate

Sudan state television abruptly cut off its transmission on Sunday afternoon, according to anonymous sources within the broadcaster. Employees have…

see more

The violence, which began on Saturday, was sparked by a disagreement over the integration of the paramilitary forces into the military, as part of a transition towards civilian rule.

At least 83 people have been killed and 1,126 wounded across Sudan’s Khartoum, South Kordofan, North Darfur, Northern State and other regions since April 13, with the heaviest concentration of fighting now taking place in Khartoum City, the WHO said in a statement on its website, urging all parties to respect the neutrality of health care and ensure unrestricted access to health facilities for those injured during the conflict.

The RSF says it is in control of the presidential palace, Khartoum airport and other vital facilities, claims the Armed Forces have denied.

Witnesses say the Sudanese Armed Forces appeared to have gained the upper hand on Sunday in a power struggle, with the paramilitary RSF pounding their bases with air strikes.

The UN mission in Sudan said the two sides agreed on a three-hour pause in fighting to allow humanitarian evacuations, but the deal was ignored after a short period of calm.

The World Food Program says it will temporarily halt its humanitarian work in the country after three employees were killed.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday condemned the clashes, demanding swift justice over the killings.

As fighting continues to rage in Sudan between the Sudanese army and the RSF, at least 56 civilians have died and over 600 are injured. Take a look at the situation in Suakin, Sudan, a port city in the northeast:pic.twitter.com/BeQSOcNmM2

— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) April 17, 2023

The fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF has pitted the president against his vice-president in a struggle for control of Africa’s third-largest country. Both men had emerged as leaders of the transitional government after a 2019 coup that ousted Omar al-Bashir, who was in power for 30 years.

Now General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, president of Sudan’s military government, and his rival Lt General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemeti, vice-president and head of the RSF, are in open warfare. Some fear the violence could yet descend into full-scale civil war.

As pointed out by the Telegraph, The RSF has been associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group paramilitary organization, which is said to have assisted in their training and equipping.

Bashir is thought to have recruited the group into Sudan in 2017 to support his waning government.