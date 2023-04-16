Commemorations of the Smolensk air disaster come to a close

Thirteen years ago, on April 10 a Polish presidential plane, Tu-154M crashed in Smolensk, Russia. The disaster resulted in the loss of all 96 passengers and crew on board, including the President of Poland, Lech Kaczyński, his wife, and several high-ranking state officials, as well as Ryszard Kaczorowski, the last Polish president-in-exile. This year’s commemoration was moved from April 10, which fell on Easter Monday, to April 16.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Speaker of the Lower House Elżbieta Witek, Depty PM and Minister of Defense Mariusz Błaszczak, and Jarosław Kaczyński, the head of the ruling Law and Justice Party and brother to the late President, first went to the Powązki Military Cemetery, where most of the victims are buried and where a monument dedicated to their memory is located.



The Prime Minister, Madam Speaker, and Mr. Kaczyński laid flowers, lit candles, and prayed at the site of the memorial.



They also did the same at the Bródnowski Cemetery, where some other victims of the crash are interned, and then laid wreaths at the monuments of President Lech Kaczyński and the victims of the crash located on the Piłsudski Square, where they were joined by Foreign Minister Zbigniew Raud and other high-ranking officials.



At 7 p.m., a mass in honor of the victims was held at the Archcathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Warsaw, with President Andrzej Duda in attendance, followed by a March of Remembrance, that proceeded from the cathedral to the Presidential Palace.



Jarosław Kaczyński gave a speech about the importance of what happened on April 10, 2010, in front of the Palace.

Putting the direct blame on the catastrophe on Kremlin involvement, he expressed the hope that as time has passed, and especially now after the brutal Russian aggression against Ukraine and in the face of the atrocities perpetrated there, those who still doubt that the plane crash was not merely an unfortunate disaster, but directly orchestrated by Russia.



“On the one hand, Putin is already indicted by the International Criminal Court, and on the other hand, when it comes to international undertakings in the Smolensk case, in the case of a crime that was undoubtedly Putin’s crime when it comes to making a decision, very little is happening but recently something is stirring,” Kaczyński said.



Smolensk and Katyn commemorated in Minsk

A mass was also held in the capital of Belarus, Minsk, requested by the local Polish embassy.



“A mass was said for the victims of the Smolensk catastrophe in connection to its 13th anniversary and for the victims of the Katyn crime, which occurred 83 years ago. We also prayed for the victims of armed conflicts, especially of war in Ukraine, which is happening right at our side,” Marcin Wojciechowski, Polish chargé d’affaires told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

“It is very symbolic because today Catholics celebrate the Divine Mercy Sunday, and the Orthodox [celebrate] Easter,” the diplomat said.

Following the mass, the Polish diplomats laid flowers in the Kurapaty forest on Minsk’s outskirts, where victims of Stalinist atrocities were tortured and buried. It is suspected that Kurapaty is also the place of rest of some of the victims of the Katyn massacre, which in spite of its name was also carried out in several other places in Soviet western Russia and eastern Belarus and Ukraine.