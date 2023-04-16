Polish-Belarusian democratic oppositionist spend 50th birthday in prison

Andrzej Poczobut, Belarusian journalist and activist of the Union of Poles in Belarus, who has been sentenced to eight years of imprisonment on trumped-up charges of “inciting hatred” on February 9, turned 50 on Sunday.

Polish Ambassador to Belarus, Artur Michalski, called Pocobut “a man of freedom and an icon of the fight for the truth”. The Independent “Nasha Niva” newspaper considers him “a symbol of indomitability”. His friends call him “a man of steel”.

Poczobut categorically denies suggestions to appeal for clemency from the Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka. He has instead appealed his case to the Supreme Court.

“Andrzej would not break, even he knew perfectly well what consequences lay ahead. But he also knew, that if he does it. it will be used not only against him but also against the entire [Polish] minority and against Poland. The authorities would use it as ‘confessing’ in their propaganda,” Bays Haretski of the delegalized Belarusian Associaton of Journalists told the Polish Press agency PAP.

Poczobut, who in the meantime has been put on the list of “persons involved in terrorist activities”, is serving time for “inciting hatred” and “rehabilitating Nazism”, with calling for sanctions and acting to the detriment of Belarus heaped on him later for good measure.

As the human rights center Viasna stressed, according to the prosecution the “inciting hatred” and “rehabilitating Nazism” consists in, among others, calling the Russian invasion of Poland conducted in September 1939 jointly with Germany an act of aggression, writing articles about the protests in Belarus, and the Polish anti-German and anti-Soviet resistance in Belarus during and after World War II. He also spoke out in defense of the Polish minority in Belarus.

Poczobut has been a thorn in the regime’s side for many years. The journalist, who collaborated with numerous Polish media outlets, including TVP Polonia, has been given a suspended prison sentence as early as 1994 for criticizing Lukashenka.