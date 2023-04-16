Sudan state TV cut off as conflict continues to escalate

Sudan state television abruptly cut off its transmission on Sunday afternoon, according to anonymous sources within the broadcaster. Employees have suggested that the move was an attempt to prevent propaganda from being broadcast by a paramilitary force that was reportedly clashing with the army for control of the capital.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, claimed that it had taken control of state TV and other strategic facilities as fighting erupted around Khartoum on Saturday. However, these claims were refuted by the army.

By Sunday, the army appeared to have the upper hand in the fighting in Khartoum.

The state media employees revealed that authorities had cut the broadcast signals after the RSF entered the main state broadcaster building in Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum. They used radio networks to broadcast programming favorable to the RSF.

The fighting erupted on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s transitional governing Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary RSF, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is the deputy head of the council.

It was the first such outbreak since both forces joined together to oust veteran Islamist autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019. The conflict was sparked by a disagreement over the integration of the RSF into the military as part of a transition towards civilian rule.

Efforts by neighboring countries and regional bodies to end the violence intensified on Sunday. Egypt and South Sudan have offered to mediate between the fighting parties, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a regional African bloc, is also planning to send the presidents of Kenya, South Sudan and Djibouti to reconcile the conflicting groups in Sudan.