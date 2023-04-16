Letter containing unknown powder sent to Finnish embassy in Moscow

The Finnish embassy in Moscow has received a letter containing an unknown powder. The embassy has reported the incident to the Russian authorities.



The embassy informed the foreign ministry that it received three letters on Thursday, at least one of which contained the powder.

The embassy appealed to the Russian foreign ministry, informing it that the identical envelopes addressed to the military attache and his aides were delivered on April 13 to the diplomatic mission’s mailbox.

The incident comes amid a sharp deterioration in relations between Moscow and Helsinki, following Finland’s formal entry into NATO on April 4, making it the 31st member of the military alliance.

Finland shares a long land border with Russia. This decision ended seven decades of strategic non-alignment, which began after the country repelled a Soviet invasion during World War Two.

In the postwar period, it chose to maintain friendly ties with Moscow. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted Finns to seek security under NATO’s collective defense pact, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all.