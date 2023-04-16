World News 16.04

Poland commemorates the victims of a 2010 plane crash that claimed 96 lives, including that of the Polish presidential couple; Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter, and violent clashes have erupted in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other parts of the country as a direct result of a fierce power struggle within the military leadership. This and much more in Sunday’s edition of World News.

For months, France has endured ongoing strikes and protests over controversial government pension reforms. The strikes have, at times, brought the country to a standstill, and the protests have often turned violent. To understand the effect of these protests on Macron’s presidency and their lasting impact, TVP World invited Paul Thompson, Vice Chairman of British Conservatives in Paris.