Chinese Defense Minister received by Russian dictator in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu on Sunday, and both leaders hailed the military cooperation between their nations. The meeting occurred after Chinese President Xi Jinping met Putin in Moscow last month, during which both countries declared a “no limits” partnership.



Since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia and China have moved to strengthen their economic, political, and military ties.

During the meeting, Putin and Li discussed their military departments’ active collaboration, regular exchange of useful information, military-technical cooperation, and joint exercises involving ground, naval, and air forces. According to Putin, the joint exercises had been held in the Far East as well as Europe.

Li’s visit to Moscow was his first overseas trip since his appointment last month. During the meeting, he highlighted that the recent military and military-technical cooperation between China and Russia has been progressing well and is contributing to regional security. Li’s comments were translated by the Kremlin.

The meeting between Putin and Li occurred as Ukrainian forces reportedly found a growing number of Chinese components in Russian weapons used in Ukraine. Despite this development, China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia. NATO and the United States have also not seen any signs that Beijing is supplying arms to Moscow.

Li has been under US sanctions since 2018 for purchasing combat aircraft and equipment from Russia’s main arms exporter, Rosoboronexport. While Beijing announced Li’s visit to Moscow last week, they made no mention of a meeting with Putin.