Berlusconi leaves intensive care remains in hospital

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian Prime Minister, has left intensive care but is still being treated at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, where he was admitted for a lung infection caused by chronic leukemia on April 5.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been diagnosed with leukemia, according to a source close to the matter.

Berlusconi’s health has deteriorated over the years, and he has had heart surgery in 2016, prostate cancer, and has been hospitalized several times since contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

Berlusconi’s doctors have disclosed that he is suffering from Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia (CML), but they did not specify when the cancer was first detected, only stating that it was not acute.

However, they have also stated in their bulletins that his condition has been improving since his hospitalization.

Berlusconi’s party, Forza Italia, is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition, but he does not hold a position in the government.

Berlusconi, an 86-year-old billionaire media tycoon, built Italy’s largest commercial TV network and gained international recognition as the owner of European soccer champions AC Milan before entering politics in 1994, following a corruption scandal that brought down the previous political class.

Berlusconi resigned as prime minister in 2011 amid Italy’s looming debt crisis and his own scandals, including the notorious “bunga bunga” parties.