Labour and Tories disagree on whether all women don’t have male genitalia

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that 100 percent of women do not have penises. Sunak made the comment in response to a claim from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who suggested that some women have male genitalia.



Starmer had stated in an interview with The Sunday Times earlier this month that “for 99.9 percent of women, it is completely biological… and of course they haven’t got a penis.”

When asked in a subsequent interview if he believed that 100 percent of women do not have penises, Sunak replied, “Yes, of course.”

Sunak went on to say that while he supports compassion and understanding for those who are considering gender changes, he believes that biological sex is fundamentally important when it comes to protecting women’s rights and spaces.

The debate over transgender rights has become increasingly contentious in recent years, with some feminists arguing that gender identity reforms could threaten women’s safety and privacy. Starmer himself has sought to clarify his stance on transgender issues, emphasizing that he does not support a “rolling back” of women’s rights.