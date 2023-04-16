Jewish-Polish foundation commemorates Warsaw Ghetto insurgents in Berlin

The Hatikva Foundation, a Jewish-Polish non-profit organization, organized a happening in front of the Brandenburg Gate on Sunday afternoon, in order to commemorate the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and spread awareness about the event.

The participants waved Polish and Israeli flags. The event was accompanied by an exhibition with information about the Warsaw Ghetto uprising.

The square in front of the Brandenburg Gate, Pariser Platz, is a popular spot for various people to make artistic and political statements. On the other side of the gate is Berlin’s Holocaust memorial, the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

Hatikva Foundation is a non-profit organization whose goal is to spread Jewish tradition, historical knowledge, and national values, as well as to foster Polish and Jewish national heritage as an element of European and world cultural heritage by organizing cultural events, spectacles, exhibitions, and cultural events.

As Hatikvah Foundation explained, commemorating the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto in the streets of Berlin is of profound moral and educational importance.

Insurgents of the Warsaw Ghetto picked up arms on April 19, 1943, to fight a hopeless struggle that was doomed to bring them death at the hand of their German tormentors. But they have chosen to die with dignity while fighting, rather than allow the Germans to herd them into cattle cars and murder them in gas chambers.

“An important part of the artistic program will be referencing a specific event, i.e. the hoisting by the fighters belonging to the Jewish Military Union, on the first day of the uprising, of Jewish and Polish flags on the Muranowski Square during the largest battle of the uprising which occurred there, as well as singing the song of the Warsaw Ghetto, ‘Zog nit Keyn Mol’ (Don’t say never),” read’s the foundation’s statement published prior to the event.

The flag that represented the Jewish people, was also modeled after the Polish flag, with white on top and blue replacing red at the bottom.

The 80th anniversary of the start of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising will be held on April 19, with President of Israel Isaac Herzog and President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.