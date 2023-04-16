Tyrants in Beijing, Moscow are waiting for tired world to give up on freedom: Lindsley

LVIV—In a café in this western Ukrainian city, I was reading about the Women’s Tennis Association’s decision to reverse its 2021 ban on tournaments in China. The WTA had taken a strong stance against Beijing after the disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who had accused a top Chinese official of sexual assault.

So what changed? Was Peng freed? And why is this relevant to Ukraine?

No, Peng has still not been seen out of Chinese control. The WTA’s abandonment of their previously principled stand should be a warning to Ukraine: The longer Russia’s war drags on, the more people who have voiced support for Ukraine will get bored, tired, or afraid—and lose their resolve.

Steve Simon, chief executive of the WTA, pat himself on the back for the “strong stance” women’s tennis took against Beijing, when the association refused to have tournaments in China during a time when there were no such events in China anyway due to pandemic restrictions.

Katie Boulter, a British tennis player, said that Peng’s safety was the main concern. But her words, reported by Reuters and echoing those of many other athletes, reveal another overriding concern:

“I think ultimately there’s two things,” Boulter said. “One is that we hope Peng Shuai is OK and secondly it’s just an excitement to have tournaments on the calendar.”

The second sentence makes hollow the first.

This is the same attitude we see from the International Olympic Committee, which is toying with allowing Russian athletes to participate in 2024 Paris Olympics, and with anyone who, despite being aware of the daily gruesome Russian atrocities in Ukraine, hopes for some vague peace.

We hope Taiwan will be ok. We hope that the people of Hong Kong are ok without their freedom. We hope the Uighurs are ok. We hope the Ukrainians who are still alive are ok.

But while hoping we’ll keep working with the regimes and the people who permit these regimes.

What’s the point of the WTA’s principled stand if they give up before Peng was clearly released into her own freedom? The WTA’s decision to cave in and allow tournaments in China is a victory for Beijing—and it’s probably a victory that patient Beijing expected would arrive soon enough.

As with Moscow, as with Beijing: They know well enough of the allure of money and the flimsy character of global leaders. Just keep slowly bleeding out those you want to destroy—whether it’s Ukraine, Peng, Taiwan, Hong Kong, or so many others—and eventually the world will begin to yawn.

We already saw this with the Academy Awards in the U.S.. One year after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Hollywood had already moved on from Ukraine, inviting to speak, instead of a Ukrainian, the Russian wife of an alleged Putin dissident, who took to the stage and spoke of the plight of her people rather than the Ukranians.

How quickly we forget. And this is why Never Again never works.

This is why pro-Russian social media accounts shared a video of the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. They want the world to see such images, to live in fear, to start calling for Ukraine to “negotiate.” But think carefully: If you negotiate, if you let such tyrants occupy Ukrainian cities, how many people will have to live under such terrible fear?

Imagine if we had social media in Hitler’s time: Maybe the free world would have appeased him less and tried to stop him? I’d like to think that but I have doubts about resolve when I see the comments from global leaders—Macron soft in Beijing about Taiwan’s right to exist, the IOC permitting athletes from Russia, or sadly, even the Ukrainian government’s inability to roundly condemn Beijing’s Russian-like desire to extinguish Taiwan.

Yes, people far away in other countries say they are tired of the war. They’re tired of paying for it, even though the amount of money is much less than the politicians claim to their people. They’re tired of reading about it. Sure, I understand. That puts the burden on reporters here to keep the stories interesting.

But that tiredness is not genuine. It’s laziness that actually reveals an unfitness for democracy. If you want to be free, you have to be engaged—like the Ukrainians were in their 2014 Revolution of Dignity when they took charge of their democracy.

As I read the news about the WTA’s “strong stance” of hope devoid of principled help for Peng Shuai, two Ukrainian soldiers on leave entered the Lviv cafe where I sat: one with a messed-up arm, the other a wounded leg.

The one with a bad arm bought me a beer, grateful for America’s support and still cheerful despite the horrors he’d seen. He was prepared to return to the fight as soon as he heals enough.

Every day I see such wounded people, still joking and smiling and still carrying on in the fight against evil genocidal tyrants. And every day we recall the memory of those who have died already for this precious freedom.

If we truly believe in dignity and freedom, we need to keep sharing the reality here, so it’s not forgotten—and to keep encouraging those who care not to get tired. Because you know what is more tiring than making a “strong stand” for Taiwan or Ukraine or oppressed people anywhere? It’s a hell of a lot more tiring to be in the trenches of Bakhmut, the fortress of the free world, or to be in whatever horrible place Peng Shuai is.

The wild souls like Ukrainian warriors and foreign volunteers, the brave souls like Peng and so many Chinese and Hong Kong dissidents are willing to do the hard work. The least the world can do is sacrifice a little money and comfort while the noble keep tyranny far away from your living room, palace, or motorcade.

Joe Lindsley is editor of UkrainianFreedomNews.com. You can listen to his daily reports from Ukraine on Chicago’s WGN Radio here.