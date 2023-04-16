EU China relations will be shaped by Chinese behavior: Borrell

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has emphasized that the relationship between China and Europe will be shaped by Beijing’s behavior, particularly regarding Taiwan.

Speaking at the opening of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan, Borrell highlighted the need for a united approach to China and concerns about Taiwan as two key themes of the three-day gathering.

Japan has deepening worries about China’s growing might in the region and is particularly focused on the possibility of military action against Taiwan. Borrell stressed the need to engage with China and keep communications open, describing China as a “partner, competitor and systemic rival”. He added that which of those three relations the EU would lean towards “will be determined by China’s behavior.”

The G7 foreign ministers opened the ministerial meetings with a working dinner held on Sunday evening where they discussed the Indo-Pacific. The conversation gravitated towards China, and a foreign ministry official said that Japan’s foreign minister stated that relations with China require a frank and open engagement, to which the other foreign ministers agreed.

Beijing views Taiwan as Chinese territory and has not renounced the use of force to take the democratically governed island. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen says only the island’s people can decide their future.

Recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron have highlighted potential differences between Europe and the United States on China. In interviews after he visited China this month, Macron cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an “American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction”.

Recent G7 statements have included calls for candid and constructive engagement with Beijing while recognising that “individually all the G7 members have deep economic relationships” with the world’s second-largest economy.

For host nation Japan, the crisis in Ukraine has heightened concern about the potential for Chinese military intervention in Taiwan.

As the G7 ministers continue their discussions, the international community will be closely watching for any developments or statements regarding China’s behavior and its stance towards Taiwan.