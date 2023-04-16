World Food programme stops operation in Sudan after killing of employees

The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) said on Sunday it had temporarily halted all operations in Sudan after three of its employees were killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a day earlier.

Sudan military rivals fight for power, 56 civilians killed

Sudan’s military launched air strikes on a paramilitary force’s base near the capital in a bid to reassert control over the country on Sunday…

“While we review the evolving security situation, we are forced to temporarily halt all operations in Sudan,” WFP executive director Cindy McCain said in a statement.

“WFP is committed to assisting the Sudanese people facing dire food insecurity, but we cannot do our lifesaving work if the safety and security of our teams and partners is not guaranteed.”

McCain also said it was difficult for WFP’s staff to operate after a U.N. Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) aircraft was “significantly damaged” at Sudan’s Khartoum airport during an exchange of fire on Saturday.

The incident has seriously impacted the organization’s ability to move humanitarian workers and aid in Sudan, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the United Nations condemned the killing of the WFP employees, saying they died while carrying out their duties.

Volker Perthes, the head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission (UNITAMS), which was established in 2020 to support Sudan’s democratic transition, said in a statement he was also “appalled by reports of projectiles hitting UN and other humanitarian premises, as well as reports of looting of UN and other humanitarian premises in several locations in Darfur.”

A power struggle between the Sudanese army and the RSF has so far killed 56 civilians and wounded 595 people, including combatants.

The fighting broke out on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti. It was the first such outbreak since both joined forces to oust president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army approved a proposal from the United Nations to open a safe passage for urgent humanitarian cases for three hours every day starting from 1600 local time (1400 GMT) on Sunday.

The army confirmed however that it will reserve the right to react if “the rebellious militia commits any violations.”

International calls for peace

Egypt and South Sudan on Sunday offered to mediate between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who began fighting in Khartoum and towns across the country on Saturday, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

In a phone call between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir on Sunday, the two most influential direct neighbors to Sudan called on both sides in the power struggle to “choose the voice of reason (and) peaceful dialogue”, the statement said.

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council convened at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa in an emergency session on Sunday, April 16, to discuss political and security developments in Sudan.

The council said it strongly rejected any external interference that could complicate the situation in Sudan.

On Sunday, the English-language profile of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter published an entry calling upon the involved parties to cease their aggression.

“Poland calls for an immediate cessation of fighting between the parties involved in the clashes in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities. Only a return to talks about democratic transformation can help to avoid a further deterioration of the situation in Sudan,” it said.

