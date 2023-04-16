Poland calls for immediate ceasefire in Sudan

Poland has appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

“Poland calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities between the parties involved in clashes in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities,” the Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“Only the return to talks on democratic transformation can help avoid further deterioration of the situation in Sudan,” the ministry added.

The Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces group (RSF) battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day on Sunday. The clashes are part of a power struggle between Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the commander of the armed forces, and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the Rapid Support Forces group.

The Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate said that at least 56 people were killed and 595 were wounded during the clashes.

The US, Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UN, the EU and the African Union have also appealed for the immediate ceasefire in Sudan.