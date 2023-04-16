Insinuations against John Paul II are unfounded: Pope Francis

Pope Francis has rejected insinuations against St. Pope John Paul II made by the brother of a Vatican schoolgirl who disappeared 40 years ago.

Emanuela Orlandi, daughter of a Vatican usher whose family lived in the Vatican, went missing on June 22, 1983, after a music lesson in Rome. Her disappearance remains one of Italy’s most enduring mysteries.

After more than eight hours of discussion with Vatican chief prosecutor Alessandro Diddi, the brother of the missing girl, Pietro Orlandi, appeared on a television program. He played part of an audio recording with the voice of a man Orlandi claimed was part of an organized crime group.

The voice in the recording alleges that girls were brought into the Vatican to be molested and that Pope John Paul II knew about it.

The Vatican’s editorial director, Andrea Tornielli, earlier condemned Orlandi’s comments as a “sleazy” vilification of the pontiff, who led the Catholic Church from 1978 to 2005 and was declared a saint in 2014.

Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz, who was John Paul’s secretary throughout his leadership, called Orlandi’s actions “ignoble, unrealistic, laughable if they were not tragic, even criminal”.

In response, Pope Francis himself entered the fray on Sunday at his noon address to about 20,000 people in St. Peter’s Square. “Certain that I am interpreting the sentiments of the faithful from all over the world, I express a grateful thought to the memory of St. John Paul, who in these days has been the object of offensive and unfounded insinuations,” Francis said. The mostly Italian crowd broke into applause.

The case of Emanuela Orlandi has entered a new chapter, as her brother has been granted access to Vatican archives in an attempt to shed light on the mystery of her disappearance.

However, even after four decades, the mystery has yet to be solved. Over the years, tombs have been opened, bones have been exhumed, and there have been numerous investigations, but no breakthrough has been made.