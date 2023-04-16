‘Harbinger of doom’ fished up off the shore of Taiwan

A fisherman’s incredible catch has left the local community in fear after he reeled in 50 rarely-sighted oarfish, considered a deep-sea “harbinger of doom,” off the coast of Taiwan. The oarfish’s size and shape, resembling “sea serpents,” are believed to predict earthquakes and misfortune in Japanese mythology, a myth rekindled after the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The huge number of oarfish caught by a Taiwanese fisherman has sparked fears in Taiwan, with many local residents concerned that it would lead to a natural disaster. Even though the myth has no scientific validity, according to the various geophysical institutes.

Oarfish are among the longest fish in the ocean, measuring up to 17m in length and can weigh over 200 kg. They are scaleless, and their skin has a slimy, silvery protective coating known as guanine. Oarfish can adapt to different temperatures, and therefore are found in most of the world’s oceans, with the exception of the poles. They live at depths of between 200 and 1,000m and sightings are not very common.

The oarfish were hooked using longline fishing rather than a fixed net, making the haul even more incredible. The largest oarfish that was hauled in weighed 19 kg and the smallest 7 kg, with the entire haul weighing over 400 kg.

After catching the haul, some Taiwanese locals speculated that the presence of oarfish may have been related to the 4.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Taiwan’s Hualien City on April 7. Others suggest that the oarfish could have been disturbed by the Chinese military carrying out submarine drills in the area, amid growing fears they will invade the island state soon.

Despite the fears of the community, oarfish sightings are not necessarily related to natural disasters, and it is not unusual for the fish to wash up on beaches after a storm or when they suffer serious injury.

While the myth surrounding oarfish may not be supported by scientific studies, the sight of 50 of these rarely-seen creatures being reeled in by a single fisherman is undoubtedly an extraordinary event.

A spokesperson for the company that fished up the “harbinger of doom” said they only just sold out of the oarfish on Thursday.

“Their meat is white and tender with a unique taste. The best way to prepare oarfish is steamed with ginger and spring onion to set off the delicious original flavor.”