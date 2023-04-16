Black History Month is an insult: Morgan Freeman

In an interview given to The Sunday Times’s cultural magazine, the famed actor Morgan Freeman discussed race. He criticized the Black History Month and described the label “African-American” as insulting.



Freeman’s reservation about the term “African-American” is that people do not typically say “Euro-American” – they would specify a country, for example, “Italian-American”.

He told The Sunday Times’s Culture magazine:

“Two things I can say publicly that I do not like. Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?….Also ‘African-American’ is an insult. I don’t subscribe to that title. Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African-American’.”

He said that the very term “African-American” is mind boggling given the complex racial history of Blacks who were brought to the U.S. on slave ships from various parts of Africa. He questioned what it even means.

“What does it really mean? Most Black people in this part of the world are mongrels. And you say Africa as if it’s a country when it’s a continent, like Europe.”

Black History Month, a yearly commemoration that takes place in February in the U.S. and October in the U.K., is a way of remembering important figures and occasions in the history of the African diaspora.