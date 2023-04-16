EC in touch with Poland, Hungary on Ukrainian grain import ban

The EC is in standing touch with the governments of Poland and Hungary regarding the two countries’ plans to ban imports of Ukrainian grain, the Commission’s spokesperson, Arianna Podesta, told PAP on Sunday.

Podesta said the Commission has asked Poland and Hungary to report on their plans and undertakings connected with the ban in order to be able to pass an opinion.

She stressed that trade policy decisions in the EU countries belonged to the EU authorities, and that unilateral projects were not permitted. She added that in view of the current difficult situation, it was crucial to coordinate all such decisions with EU authorities.

On Saturday Poland’s minister for development and technology signed a decree banning imports of Ukrainian grain, sugar and eggs until June 30.

The move was followed by the passage of a similar ban by Hungary.

Farmers in Poland are protesting countrywide after large quantities of Ukrainian grain, originally meant to transit Poland underway to Africa and Asia, flooded the domestic market, bringing prices down and making it impossible for them to sell their product.

Similar problems have affected other agricultural products as well, including poultry and eggs.