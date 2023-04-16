Japan: Rescuers find crashed military helicopter, recover 5 bodies

Japanese rescuers found the wreckage of a crashed military helicopter and recovered the bodies of five of the 10 people who had been on board, Japanese media reported on Sunday.

A senior Ground Self Defense Force (SDF) commander, Lieutenant General Yuichi Sakamoto, was among those on the flight.

SDF divers found part of the fuselage of the helicopter and confirmed five bodies were submerged at a depth of 106 meters below the ocean surface, about 6 kilometers north of Irabu island, according to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.

The aircraft vanished from the Radar on April 6 as it flew over the sea near Miyako Island, which falls in Japan’s Okinawa prefecture.