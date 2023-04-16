Fire in residential building in Dubai claims 16 lives

16 people were killed and 9 were injured in a Dubai residential building fire on Saturday, local newspapers said on Sunday citing the Dubai Civil Defence.

According to Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National, the fire engulfed the five-story building in the Al-Ras neighborhood, one of the oldest parts of Dubai and home to many migrant workers and traders, on Saturday afternoon.

Massive #fire I can see from my hotel window in #Dubai pic.twitter.com/bEov35viIA

— the punisher (@thepunishertbd) April 14, 2023

12 out of the 16 victims have been identified. They include four Indian nationals, among them a couple, three Pakistani nationals, and four Sudanese nationals.

A fire has broken out in Umm Ramool at 4:45 pm on Friday pic.twitter.com/owHKfrmOVy

— Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) April 14, 2023

“Preliminary investigations showed that lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire”, The National said, citing a civil defense statement.

Local media said the fire had been put out.