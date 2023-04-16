Poland commemorates 2010 Smoleńsk air crash

President Andrzej Duda will attend a mass in honor of the victims of the tragedy, while the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jarosław Kaczyński, will speak before the Presidential Palace at 9 p.m. CEST.

This year’s commemoration was moved from April 10, which fell during Easter, to April 16.

At 8 a.m., a mass was held at the seminary church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph, in honor of the victims. It was followed by a Memorial Roll Call which took place in front of the Presidential Palace.

Then, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., wreaths were laid at the monuments of President Lech Kaczyński and the Smolensk Disaster Victims on Piłsudski Square in Warsaw.

Throughout the day, film screenings and concerts will take place in front of the Presidential Palace.

March of Remembrance



At 7 p.m., a mass in honor of the victims will be held at the Archcathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Warsaw, with President Andrzej Duda in attendance.

After the mass, a March of Remembrance will proceed from the cathedral to the Presidential Palace.

At 9 p.m., PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński is scheduled to speak before the Presidential Palace.

Poland remembers 96 souls



Thirteen years ago, on April 10 a Polish presidential plane, Tu-154M crashed in Smolensk, Russia. The accident resulted in the loss of all passengers on board, including the President of Poland, Lech Kaczyński, his wife, and several high-ranking state officials. The total number of deaths amounted to 96. The Polish delegation was en route to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the massacre that took place in Katyn, where Russian forces executed Polish army officers during World War II.

The Smolensk crash – an immense tragedy from a purely human perspective – deprived Poland of a number of top officials at various levels in a matter of seconds.

Inconclusive investigations



On the very same day, the prosecutor from the Military District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw began his investigation into the plane crash. The State Aviation Air Accident Investigation Committee appointed by the Ministry of National Defence also launched its own inquiry.

One hour after the disaster, then Russian President Dmitri Medvedev, appointed a special committee tasked with investigating the causes of the crash. The committee was chaired by Russia’s then-prime minister Vladimir Putin. Medvedev assured Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a telephone conversation that the probe would be conducted jointly by Polish and Russian investigators. Both parties agreed that the presidential plane would be treated as civilian aircraft despite the fact that under Polish law, the flight had military status. The decision to qualify the flight as a civilian one had a decisive impact on the investigation, allowing Russia to assume complete control.

This resulted in a number of issues, such as the failure to return the wreckage as well as the alleged tampering with the recordings on the black boxes of the Tupolev plane.

Speculations



In the aftermath of the tragedy, society expected clear information pertaining to the crash and its causes. Instead, many unsubstantiated theories speculations, and insinuations quickly surfaced.

Handing the investigation over to the Russian side on the very day of the crash, creating speculations that perhaps Prime Minister Tusk and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not want the “truth” to be unveiled. The fact that the Polish side did not manage to obtain crucial documents or the plane wreck further fuelled such speculations.

Russia responsible



The lower house of the Polish parliament (Sejm) adopted a resolution on December 14, 2022, recognizing Russia as a state sponsoring terrorism. The resolution included an amendment tabled by the Law and Justice party stating that “the Russian Federation is directly responsible […] for the crash of a Polish Air Force plane (flight 101), in Smoleńsk (Russia) in April 2010, which killed 96 people on board, including Polish President Lech Kaczyński, Polish government officials, senior Polish and NATO military commanders and members of the Polish parliament”.