Seven killed in armed attack on vacation center in Mexico

Seven people, including a minor, were killed, and one injured in an attack carried out by armed men on Saturday, April 15 at a vacation center in central Mexico, one of the country’s most violence-stricken areas, according to local authorities.



The incident occurred in the city of Cortazar, in the state of Guanajuato, where criminal groups are fighting to control drug trafficking routes and other crimes, such as fuel theft and kidnappings.

Among the deceased were three women, three men, and a 7-year-old child, the seriously injured person was transported for medical attention.

A band of gunmen opened fire and killed six adults and a 7-year-old at a resort where dozens of vacationers were spending the weekend in central Mexico, authorities said. https://t.co/85Tx71cCOH

“Armed individuals arrived at the location around 4:30 pm on Saturday to carry out the attack,” said a statement from the Secretary of Security of Cortazar.

Security forces and the army were deployed in operation supported by a helicopter searching for the criminals.

In mid-March, 10 people were killed in an armed attack at a bar in the municipality of Apaseo El Grande, also in Guanajuato.