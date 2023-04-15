Protests in Israel continue for 15 weeks on

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest against the government’s judicial overhaul. The protests now reached the 15-week mark.

Israel’s protest continues despite security risks

Tens of thousands of Israelis braved heightened security concerns on Saturday to join protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed…

Some marched with Israeli flags and chanted “democracy”, two of the most prominent symbols of the protests. Others staged as a “Dictator’s Guard”, wearing black and marching the streets towards the site of the protest.

Two perspectives

Critics, who range from the business elite to former military officers, say the overhaul will hurt democracy and hand uncontrolled powers to the government of the day.

Israel’s central bank and senior Finance Ministry officials have already warned that the judicial overhaul will impact investor sentiment and may hurt the economy.

In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the changes are needed to rein in activist judges who have interfered in political decision-making.

While protests were held across the country, Israel’s government rebuffed a decision by credit ratings agency Moody’s to revise its outlook on Israel to stable from positive.