Czech: pro-life march disrupted by abortion supporters

A pro-life march organized by the Movement for Life took place in the center of Prague on Saturday, but was met with disruption from supporters of abortion rights. The march, which attracted around 3-4 thousand people, was aimed at demanding greater support for traditional families from the Czech government.

The event saw the participation of the Archbishop of Prague, Czech Primate Jan Graubner, Cardinal Dominik Duka, and representatives of religious orders and parishes, as well as families with children and an orchestra.

Participants highlighted the economic reasons behind abortions, particularly for families who already have two children, and called for the government to introduce benefits for pregnant mothers, including those who have not previously paid for health insurance. They also demanded interest-free loans for active families with three or more children, or scholarships for studying parents.

However, supporters of abortion attempted to block the march, forming human chains along its route and holding up banners with slogans such as “Prague is and will be feminist” and posters supporting abortion or flags of the LGBT community.

The police intervened on several occasions, calling for the streets to be cleared, and in Wenceslas Square, an attempt was made to block the entrance to a podium. The police subsequently detained four supporters of abortion rights.

Abortion is permitted in the Czech Republic upon a woman’s request up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, and around 16,500 procedures were performed in 2022, a decrease from 23,000 procedures a decade ago. Despite the disruption, the March for the Family had received permission from the authorities to take place.