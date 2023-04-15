Russian oil exports rebound to pre-war levels despite sanctions

Russian oil exports have surged back to their pre-war levels despite the Western countries imposing sanctions on the country. According to a monthly oil market report from the International Energy Agency, Russian oil exports in March soared to the highest levels seen since April 2020.

This was due to the surging product flows that returned to levels last seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. However, despite the rebound, revenues from Russian oil exports remain 43 percent lower than they were one year ago.

G7 nations, the European Union, and Australia put a USD 60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil exports, meaning that maritime service industries, such as insurance and trade finance, can only offer their services for Russian oil sold below the benchmark.

As a result, Russia must rely on more expensive and less reliable maritime service industries outside of the G7 to avoid the price cap.

China is one such country that has resisted the Western nations’ efforts to limit the Russian oil market. As of two months ago, Chinese imports of Russian oil increased by 43 percent year-on-year.

Japan, a member of the G7, will also continue to purchase crude oil from a project in the far eastern portion of Russia to secure a stable supply of energy. The nation provides roughly one-tenth of Japanese natural gas imports.

Germany, which depended on Russia for more than half of natural gas imports, rushed to secure other power sources as the cost of electricity soared more than tenfold last fall.

The International Energy Agency has warned that a surprise oil production decrease from OPEC, an economic bloc constituting Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and other countries with a large share of global oil production, will risk “aggravating an expected oil supply deficit” in the second half of 2023, boosting oil prices at a time of heightened economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has received criticism for releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a stock of emergency crude oil created to manage supply disruptions in energy markets, despite elevated costs to refill the stores. He also reportedly asked Saudi Arabia to delay oil production cuts until after the midterm elections.