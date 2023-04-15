Iranian women criticize use of surveillance to enforce hijab rule

Plans to introduce surveillance to enforce mandatory dress codes in Tehran have been criticized by women who believe that wearing the hijab should be voluntary. Iranian media reported that the police have installed cameras in public places to identify and penalize unveiled women, following an announcement made by the authorities last week.

Iran vows to prosecute people who promote removing the veil

People who encourage women to remove the hijab will be prosecuted in criminal courts and will have no right of appeal against any conviction,…

see more

Many women in Tehran have described the move as “harsh and rude,” and some have expressed their discontent with the mandatory dress code rule, which they believe restricts their freedom.

Iran installs cameras to monitor women for Muslim dress code

The Iranian authorities want to counter the growing number of women defying the compulsory dress code. Iranian authorities are installing cameras…

see more

The growing number of women who have been ditching their veils since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died in custody of the morality police last September, has sparked protests in Iran.

Amini had been detained for allegedly violating the hijab rule, and her death at the hands of security forces has outraged many Iranians. The violent response to protests following her death has also drawn criticism from the international community.

The use of surveillance to enforce mandatory dress codes has been seen as a step backward for women’s rights in Iran, where many have been fighting for greater freedom and equality. Critics argue that the move will only serve to further restrict women’s rights and increase government control over their lives.

Despite the opposition to the plan, Iranian authorities have insisted that the use of surveillance is necessary to ensure compliance with the law. The debate over mandatory dress codes and women’s rights in Iran is likely to continue for some time, as women push for greater freedom and equality in the face of strict laws and social norms.